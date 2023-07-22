48 Region Nine youths benefit from job readiness training programme

Forty-eight Region Nine youths are now better equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to prepare them for employment, following a graduation ceremony on Friday at St Ignatius Secondary School.

This was made possible through the job readiness summer camp initiative, which is a partnership between Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research Inc. (SSYDR) and ExxonMobil Guyana.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

This undertaking aligns with the Ministry of Labour’s strategic endeavours which include skills training and apprenticeship programmes for the empowerment of young people.

The participants were exposed to one month of training in various areas including literacy, job readiness, safety and health at work, financial fitness, and entrepreneurship. SSYDR also ensures that participants are equipped with the necessary documents for employment.

Several graduates shared their experiences.

One such graduate is 17-year-old, Shazanna Williams who is currently awaiting her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results.

She related that her focus will be centred on creating new goals while pursuing her desired career.

“Doing this was challenging as I had little knowledge about the world of work… Not only did this training programme make that easy but I learnt so many things in the process,” she said.

Another graduate, Tiffany Regis commended the programme which has not only boosted her confidence but has empowered her.

“I learnt how to set goals for myself and how to achieve them. I also learnt how to communicate effectively with others which have helped me build stronger relationships with my friends and families…I can’t wait to see what we will achieve in the years to come,” Regis expressed.

Rita Marare said collaborating with her peers and participating in activities have helped her to further develop her strengths.

During his feature address, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton applauded SSYDR and ExxonMobil.

While underscoring the need to be multi-skilled, Minister Hamilton emphasised that the graduates should make use of everything Guyana has to offer.

“You have all the opportunities before you. You can make any choice… So, all the training you have received is for you, which is to make you a better human being,” the minister noted.

He added that over 10,000 persons have graduated from the ministry’s skills training programmes nationwide.

Meanwhile, Production Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mike Ryan highlighted that the programme is vital since it provides youths with the necessary skills to take advantage of the endless opportunities, as Guyana’s expansion continues.

Production Manager at ExxonMobil Guyana, Mike Ryan handing over certificate to one of the graduates

SSYDR has utilised the services of the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), and has collaborated with the Ministries of Home Affairs; Human Services and Social Security; Culture, Youth and Sport; and Agriculture.

SSYDR’s Coaching Manager, Carl Brandon stated that 1,051 persons have been trained so far in the job readiness initiative countrywide.

Of that amount, 811 persons were trained last year, while an additional 240 persons have been trained in job readiness this year.

More than 100 persons have registered as volunteers for SSYDR.

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, Regional Education Officer, Kateri Joseph, Headmaster of St Ignatius Secondary, Kenrick Lewis, and the ministry’s staff also attended the ceremony.

