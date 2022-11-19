50 Region Three residents get BIT certification to improve their livelihoods

Fifty (50) residents of Caria Caria, Wakenaam and Leguan on Friday received their certification after they successfully graduated from the National Training Project for Youth Empowerment (NTPYE) delivered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Fourteen males and 36 females received their certification from Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton, the Chief Executive Officer of BIT Richard Maughn and other officials at a graduation ceremony held in Leguan

They are now qualified in Small Engine Repairs, Garment Construction, Agro-processing and Information Technology and can now improve their livelihoods.

Labour Minister, while addressing the ceremony, said the programmes offered ties in with the government’s commitment to improving the lives of people by enhancing their knowledge and skillsets.

He encouraged the graduates to push for more success and not settle for the knowledge they would have gained from the programmes.

They were also told to utilise the Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry’s Small Business Bureau for guidance to ensure their businesses flourish.



“You have to do the rest, you have to now also see how you can have the Chairman, how they can create conditions that you can approach the Small Business Bureau and the ministry of tourism to get trained. One of the greatest failures of persons producing is that they have no knowledge of how to market it,” he said.



Meanwhile, BIT’s CEO Richard Maughn said this forms part of government’s mission to empower persons with knowledge and skills so they can benefit from the myriad of opportuning emerging from new industries.



“Indeed, we believe for us to move forward, for us to grow as a country, for us to see true development we must push towards making sure that people are skilled to make use of opportunities,” Maughn stated. BIT’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Nateica Garraway, Caria Caria Community Development Council’s Chairman Camptom Klass and other officials were in attendance at the graduation exercise.





