500 homes project launched in Bartica

– first 100 three-bedroom units set to be constructed

The Housing and Water Ministry on Tuesday launched its 500 homes project in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), where the first 100 three-bedroom housing units will be constructed at Five Miles.

The 864-square-foot units are pegged at $9 million each.

Each unit will be equipped with a washroom, living room and a kitchen with cupboards, among other amenities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over a transport to a resident

The initiative is delivering on a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali when he led an outreach in the region in June this year.

Delivering remarks at the launching at the Bartica Community Centre, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said the initial phase of the project will target young professionals in the region, including teachers and healthcare workers.

“If we are targeting 500 houses, we are basically speaking on house construction, not infrastructure, about $4 billion investment on housing,” Minister Croal said while highlighting the spin-off effects of the projects, which include job creation and overall better quality of life for Bartica residents.

Minister Croal mentioned the government’s collaborations with the commercial banks which will allow persons to benefit from low mortgage rates.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water addressing residents at the Bartica Community Centre

He explained, “on a 30-year lending period with a $9 million house means a monthly installment of $42,000…at 25 years, it’s about four thousand and something more, still below $50,000.”

The minister noted that the construction of the houses forms part of the government’s developmental agenda for Region Seven. The ministry has already acquired 100 acres of land to be rolled out as part of its initial programme to reduce the backlog of more than 900 applicants in the area.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues said the intention is to ensure every citizen achieves homeownership.

“Region seven is no different. We want to ensure that we can bring our housing construction programme to Region Seven as well and to give all of those who are interested, the opportunity to get into their own homes as quickly as possible,” she affirmed.

Persons gathered at the Bartica Community Centre

Minister Rodrigues further noted that the ultimate goal is not just to fulfil the government’s qualitative commitment to the people in terms of numbers, but to ensure quality homes are delivered to the beneficiaries in wholesome communities.

Several persons are registering for the programme and the banks are pre-qualifying prospective beneficiaries for loans to purchase homes. Technical officers of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) are also on the ground updating persons’ applications, accepting new applications and processing titles/transports, among other services.

Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of the CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves and Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward were also present at the event.

