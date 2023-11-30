5,000 individuals to access house lots in Region Three housing schemes

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Thursday conducted an inspection of infrastructure projects at several new housing developments in Region Three.

Accompanied by a team of engineers and contractors, Minister Croal visited housing schemes located at Leonora/Groenveldt, Leonora Phase Two, Stewartville, Meten-Meer-Zorg, and De Kenderen, West Coast Demerara.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with engineers of the Central Housing and Planning Authority and contractors at one of the housing developments

He explained that approximately 5,000 residential house lots were allocated in these housing schemes, and individuals will begin accessing their lands by next month.

“All persons in De Kenderen can be shown their lots…In terms of Meten-Meer-Zorg, we are looking at February to be able to start showing persons their lots and to be able to complete in March,” the minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

In Leonora, the ongoing infrastructure works cater to the construction of houses. Several homes are currently under construction, and another set will commence construction soon.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Despite some contractors encountering challenges in accessing the lands and facing difficulties sourcing construction materials, Minister Croal stated that the works are progressing smoothly.

However, he has emphasised the need for the timely completion of the projects, as allottees are eagerly awaiting access to their lands to start constructing their homes.

One contractor was summoned to a meeting since his work was impeding the progress of three others. Minister Croal said mechanisms will need to be established to ensure those contractors can access the lots.

An aerial view of one of the housing developments in Region Three

“We have reinforced to the contractors the necessity for completion. Certainty we are terminating one of the contractors and the other one, base on the engagement tomorrow, we will make a decision,” Minister Croal underscored.

Some $21 billion in infrastructure works are being executed in housing schemes in Region Three. This is in addition to the Schoonord to Crane Four-lane Road, where $8.6 billion in works are currently underway.

