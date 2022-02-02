$500M for CPCE to go fully online – Education Minister

The education sector budget has an allocation of over $500 million earmarked for the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) to go fully online with its teachers’ training programme.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, M.P, made this announcement during her presentation on day-three of the national debate, during the 39th Sitting of the 12th Parliament.

Minister Manickchand said the initiative will allow for thousands of teachers across the country to access training, as part of the PPP/C Government’s plans to improve the quality of learning outcomes in all educational institutions.

The aim, she said is to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers or teachers in training by 2025.

“We were able to move our intake at CPCE from 536 to 3000, giving the Amerindian teachers a chance to get degrees in education and not just trained teachers’ certificate,” she explained. The minister said when government took office in August 2020, there were no plans in place to reopen the CPCE. This year, the teachers’ training college graduated its largest batch of 843 teachers.