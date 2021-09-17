51 Moruca residents graduate from first BIT training

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) held its first graduation exercise in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), for 51 students who successfully completed training in several courses.

Thirty graduates acquired skills in catering and cake decoration, 11 in shade house gardening and 10 in solar installation and repairs.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton at Maruca Extension Centre, Region One.

The training which commenced in 2020, saw trainees receiving monthly stipends of $6,000 to cover travel expenses throughout the six-week course.

The Ministry of Labour has set aside $365 million to provide training for almost 3,000 persons.

Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, MP, said more programmes are expected to be implemented soon.

“I would say to Region One and to Moruca, this is your first graduation exercise and I can assure you it would not be the last. I took the opportunity t0 reach with the Regional Administration and the Toshaos of different villages to seek their response to forward programmes to us for technical training in their communities.

“One of the programmes requested is small engine repairs, primarily people being trained to repair ATVs, that is a useful tool in this part of the region and the country. We are grateful that we can be afforded this opportunity to bring the necessary skills training to people of these communities, and we will continue to do that,” the minister said at the graduation ceremony held at the Moruca Extension Centre.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, Officials and graduates from Region One BIT training

Minister Hamilton reassured graduates that hinterland communities will continue to benefit from services of his ministry.

“In Moruca, we have several co-ops at least five. We need to shepherd them so that they can become vehicles of development in the Moruca Sub- District. And therefore, the CCDO will stay and engage with these groups to ensure that they get the necessary training and be able to function effectively and efficiently. So, we will continue to give the necessary support to the region like we have set out to do with all regions so that we can continue to bring the necessary facilities and the necessary opportunities to far found regions.”

Meanwhile, the labour ministry on Tuesday appointed its first technical officer for Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini). The ministry is also seeking to acquire a permanent labour office in the region. This is in keeping with its wider plan to decentralise it services in remote areas.

Present also at the graduation ceremony was BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Richard Maughn; Regional Vice Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters; BIT Technical Officer, Region Two, Mr. Mohammed Shaheed and BIT Technical Officer, Region One, Mr. Trevi Leung.