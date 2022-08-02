$52.8 million ‘Because we care’ cash grant for Kuru Kururu schools

Investment in children’s future will continue – Min Mc Coy

Parents and guardians of 1,760 students along the lower Linden Soesdyke Highway were assured that government will continue to invest in the future of their children.

This assurance was given by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy as he spearheaded the ‘Because We Care’ $30,000 school cash grant exercise at the Kuru Kururu Primary School.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy handing over government’s ‘Because we care’ cash grant to a parent

Some $52.8 million was distributed to students attending the Kuru Kururu nursery, Kuru Kururu Primary, and Kuru Kururu Primary Top.

“We will continue to work very hard for our children and for our children’s education. We will continue to work very hard for the development of our people, our communities, and our country,” Minister McCoy told parents and guardians.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy interacting with parents

The Minister called on parents to continue to make the maximum investments in their children. He said the government wants Guyana to produce the best children compared to any part of the world.

He stressed that Guyana has a glorious future but noted that the investment must be made to ensure the people of Guyana are able to enjoy the benefits.

“That is why we give support many other areas in the education sector along with which you the parents, the mothers and fathers would chip in, with your investment and so we have a holistic and total package for the investment in our children’s education,” he said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy interacting with parents

At the distribution exercise earlier today, several parents expressed sentiments of gratitude as the government continues to work for all citizens of Guyana.

Sullyann Allicock, a single parent of five children, commended the government for what they are doing to support the education of children.

“I think it is a very good initiative with the government helping people that could hardly help themselves and even those that can help themselves are still benefitting. It is a very good thing and I am excited,” said Allicock whose children are in both primary and secondary.

Sullyann Allicock

Savitri Ali explained that the grant will “at least it would help us with the text books, the clothes and footwear, mostly helping the children to better off their education and we are thankful for it.”

Savitri Ali

Similar sentiments were also echoed by Marlon Marks.

He said, “it will come in as ease for me on the school things and what I got to deal with. Sometimes I do find it hard but this small thing that coming here now will help to fill the gap.”

Marlon Marks

The school cash grant was first introduced in 2014 by the PPP/C administration. However, under the previous administration, it was discontinued.

The programme was reintroduced in 2021 after the return of the PPP/C- Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government into office. In 2021, the grant was increased from $10,000 per child to $19,000. In 2022, the amount was increased to $30,000 per child. The figure represents $25,000 for the school cash grant and$5000 for the school uniform voucher. Students from both public and private schools are benefitting from government’s initiative.

