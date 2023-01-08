$53M water supply system commissioned in Tassarene

Approximately 331 residents in the village of Tassarene, located in Middle Mazaruni, have received first time access to potable water with the installation of a new water supply system, valued $53.9 million.

The system was commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Sunday morning. The minister was accompanied by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Ranchand Jailall, Toshao Alvin Joseph, GWI Senior Engineer, Khemraj Persaud and other village leaders.

The scope of the project includes the installation of 3000 metres of 50mm (2”) PVC pipes and 1000 metres of 19mm (3/4”) pipes with 60 services connection, and the construction of a 20 feet high elevated metal trestle. It also includes the installation of a photovoltaic pumping system with a submersible pump, controller and solar panel.

Minister Croal lauded the efforts of the Guyana Water Incorporated for putting systems in place to provide adequate water access to the community. He reminded that regardless of how small the community, government will continue to seek them out to foster development.

“It does not matter where you live, because this PPP/C government will find you. We will ensure that we reach out to you and provide you with the necessary support that is required to make your lives better and uplift your communities.”

He reiterated the government’s continued efforts to equip and empower persons, especially in hinterland communities, with the necessary skill set to earn a living.

The newly commissioned water supply system

Minister Croal impressed that with the current trajectory of the country’s development, guided by the President Ali-led administration, Guyana’s future is bright and seeping with potential.

“Our children’s future is bright because as our country continues to grow, we expect them to make use of the opportunities that you, the parents, did not have,” he said.

Moreover, the minister emphasised the importance of having the residents work along with the government to encourage community development, adding that Region Seven will not be left out of government’s development agenda.

“We don’t look at political persuasion when we are investing in our people. We don’t look at the voting pattern of a village and prioritise. We will continue to invest to ensure that right across the length and breadth of this region, we put systems in place so that you can have a better quality of life,” the housing and water minister assured.

Prime Minister’s Hinterland Representative, Erwin Ward noted that development is taking place throughout the Mazaruni villages.

“It goes to show the courage and persistence of the government as well as the Guyana Water Incorporated. As a government we will continue to work very hard to ensure that the entire Middle Mazaruni can come to a point where we can all live happily,” Ward noted.

GWI’s Executive Director of Hinterland Services noted that the community through its Community Service Officers (CSOs) is equipped with the necessary training to utilise, monitor and maintain the system.

Toshao Joseph urged residents to utilise the system with care, as it supplies an invaluable resource to the community.

The new system is in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal Six, which aims to ensure that all communities have adequate access to water.

Since assuming office, the PPP/C government has encouraged continued improvements with regard to access to potable water in the region. The population with access to water in Region Seven in 2020 was 3,818 persons which is 34 per cent of the population within the region. With the interventions undertaken in 2021, the population with access to water increased to 5,384 persons which is 47 per cent at the end of 2021. These figures are set to further increase following completion of the new contracts awarded.

During his visit to the community, Minister Croal also distributed sporting gear to the children and engaged further with residents as they expressed developmental concerns.

