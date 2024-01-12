54 facilitators trained to assist with consultations on the revision of the Amerindian Act

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has trained 54 facilitators to assist with the consultations for the revision of the Amerindian Act of 2006, as the government prepares to enhance the critical piece of legislation.

The trained facilitators include 14 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Executives, five Management Development Officers (MDOs), and 15 Community Service Officers (CSOs), according to Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukha

During a year-end press briefing held last Tuesday, Minister Sukhai explained that the NTC, Ministry of Legal Affairs, and Village Council Representatives were engaged in the possible areas that are likely to be revised.

“In addition to that, they’ve had to examine from the level of the NTC and the ministry’s perspective, what are the areas that are likely to require revision. So, there’s been an in-depth examination collaboratively with the NTC and the village council representatives and residents,” the minister relayed.

A provision of $80 million was earmarked in the National 2023 Budget to support the process and over 3,000 Amerindian residents in the various regions were prepped to support the consultations.

The Amerindian Act guarantees the protection of the indigenous peoples’ rights

“In that process, we’ve worked with 3,663 residents which included also leaders, prepping them in preparation for supporting the consultation, which I envisage is expected to commence and so, last year we were able to achieve more people becoming aware of the details of the current act,” she disclosed.

The PPP/C Administration’s manifesto of 2020 outlined the commitment to enhance the current Amerindian Act after comprehensive consultations with all Amerindian communities.

The act guarantees the protection of the rights of the indigenous people. Their affairs are also governed under this legislation.

