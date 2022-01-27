$561 M budgeted for Amerindian Land Titling

-20 villages to receive titles in 2022

Government is committed to Amerindian development and empowerment through the land titling programme.

In National Budget 2022, government proposes to massively increase the subvention for that programme, to allow 20 communities to have titled lands.

During the presentation of the Budget in the National Assembly, on Wednesday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, M.P, said, “our government will continue to support the rights of our indigenous peoples by accelerating the land titling programme at a cost of $561.6 million allocated in Budget 2022 to achieve a target of 20 Certificates of Title.”

In 2021, government was able to complete investigations and make demarcations for five villages and the Certificates of Title are currently being issued.

The village of Capoey, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two, was the first to be titled last year.

Since coming into office, the Amerindian Land Titling unit, in the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was revived. Officers of this unit are tasked to conduct extensive investigations to ensure the lands and extensions do not form part of a mining concession or do not interfere with the boundaries of another village.

Dr Singh said Government is mindful of the “unique challenges” faced by Amerindians, particularly those residing in remote communities that aren’t easily accessible.