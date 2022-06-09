59 more homes slated for Williamsburg/Hampshire, Region 6

The Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has redesigned the Williamsburg/Hampshire housing development, and identified lands for the construction of 59 additional homes.

This will add to 100 low-income homes currently under construction in the areas at a total cost of $750 million.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, said that this will meet the great housing demand in Region Six.

“That will take off somewhere by the last quarter of this year, but we will push from before because we have to do the preparation for the infrastructure,” he said.

The minister was at the time delivering remarks at an allocation exercise at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) on June 4, at Rose Hall, Corentyne. Twenty-eight (28) families were allocated housing units during that exercise.

He said that the programme will not only help to address the 6,000 backlogged applications within the CHPA system, but it will also stimulate economic growth within the region.

“Work is ongoing to ensure that we find more lands quickly, because we want to respond to those applications because we want to deliver on that before two years, for Berbice. These units we are constructing will also help to clear in this regard,” Minister Croal explained.

Earlier this year, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that government will be constructing 100 housing units in Palmyra, an area identified for massive development. A national stadium, international hotels, shopping malls, and private hospital, among other major infrastructure will also be developed there.

These initiatives form part of the government’s national housing programme which aims to provide 50,000 house lots by 2025 through land allocations, and the construction of homes for low, middle-and moderate-income families, as well as young professionals.

Over 10,000 house lots have been distributed over the last year, with an additional 14,000 earmarked for this year. Further, construction on close to 1,000 turn key homes is underway with an additional 1,000 low-cost units set to be constructed utilising local wood.

