$5M tractor handed over to Whim/Bloomfield  

Farmers and residents of Whim/Bloomfield on the Corentyne Coast, Region Six are now beneficiaries of a $5 million tractor and trailer that will aid garbage collection in the communities.

The machine was purchased by the Agriculture Ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit under the RAID project, after several requests were made by farmers.

Prime Minister Phillips delivering remarks

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha while in the area handed over the machine to NDC officials, Sunday afternoon.

During brief marks, Prime Minister Phillips said Guyana is experiencing rapid transformation and the PPP/C Government will ensure that all Guyanese benefit from this development.

“We are committed to feeding and building and ensuring all the people who are alive today, benefit from that money, while at the same time we’ll put aside a little amount every year, so future generations will benefit,” he stated.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha highlighted that government is in the process of transforming Guyana and Whim/Bloomfield is no exception.

“In this year’s budget, when the Minister of Finance would have read his budget speech, he said that we’ll build a brand-new pumping station in Whim/Bloomfield. Also, the Vice President would have met a number of farmers and stakeholders and we are looking now to start the construction of the Hope like canal that we’re talking about,” the minister pointed out.

The $5 million tractor that was handed over to the Whim/Bloomfield NDC

The NDC and farmers were urged to utilise the equipment in the interest of their communities.

Residents were also given the opportunity to raise issues affecting them and some were addressed on the spot. Also, some 14 streets are slated to be constructed in the area this year, with over 21 constructed during the past year.

