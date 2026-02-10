$6.8b approved for Teaching Service Commission

–2800 vacancies exist

The Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Monday approved some $6.8 billion for the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) as the 2026 Estimates of Expenditure were scrutinised.

During the examination of current expenditure, it was disclosed that 2,800 vacancies currently exist in the teaching profession. These vacancies were advertised in the Guyana Chronicle and Stabroek News from February 1 and will continue to be published.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and officials of the Teaching Service Commission

The positions include Heads of Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools, as well as other teaching posts in non-board schools.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, explained that the Ministry of Education (MoE) advises the TSC on the number of teachers required at various levels, particularly with new primary and secondary schools coming on stream.

“The Ministry of Education advises the TSC of how many teachers they would need at different levels….. So it’s a synergy between the two organisations to make sure they have a balance in what supply and demand for teachers,” the minister stated.

The commission is awaiting further advice regarding additional vacancies, noting that trained teachers are expected to enter the system following graduation in September.