600 persons closer to homeownership following house lot allocation

As part of the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive, 600 families were allocated house lots at Block ‘D’ Plantation De Endragt, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.

The exercise was hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre where the residents received allocations in the low, moderate, and middle-income brackets.

Beneficiaries expressed relief and gratitude for their house lots.

Mother of two, Felicia Bristol expressed her elation after being allocated her land, since she has been paying rent for a number of years, noting, “I feel glad as a single parent.”

Another allottee, Deon Cyrus expressed similar sentiments, “Now, I feel happy because it’s long. “

Kawat Loshan told DPI, “I feel good. It’s a good achievement. It’s a good feeling because you don’t have to rent any house. I could do more for my family.”

Ademola Barker highlighted that this would benefit her grandchildren.

“It means a lot because I would be building my own home and everything…I would like to thank Mr Collin Croal very much because he is the person that pushed it for me.”

Pettona Hercules, another recipient related that she will be constructing her house soon.

Bian Lys highlighted, “I would like to thank the president, Dr Irfaan Ali for this opportunity to granting us a land allocation.”

Delivering remarks at the housing exercise, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the livelihood of all Guyanese.

The minister stated that “Since we have returned to office from August 2020, on the East Coast alone, we have invested about $10 billion on first phase infrastructure.”

La Bonne Intention, La Reconnaisance, Mon Repos, Annandale, Bladen Hall, Foulis, and Cummings Lodge are among those areas.

For 2023, Minister Croal said the ministry is projected to expend at least $10 billion for new developments at Hope, Good Hope, Hope Low Lands, Hope Estate, and De Endragt.

De Endragt is less than nine miles away from Georgetown.

Moreover, due to its connection to the road link from Aubrey Barker Road in Georgetown to Enmore/Foulis, the housing development will have excellent access to transportation.

Minister Croal disclosed that the ministry has established about 16 new housing areas across Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six. Seven of these are located on the East Coast Demerara.

Additionally, for the water sector, other interventions will be made for smaller water treatment plants which will be established at Sparendaam, La Bonne Intention, Annandale, and Helena.

Upgrades will be done at Better Hope, Mon Repos, Friendship, Grove, Eccles, Covent Garden, and Cummings Lodge.

“For government’s investment now and over the next 12 months will see about $13 billion being invested in Region Four to provide a reliable supply of treated water which will benefit at least 300,000 citizens,” Minister Croal pointed out.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues highlighted that the ministry has already reached its target for 2022 since more than 10,000 house lots were allocated.

She noted that the housing programme ensures that everyone benefits equally.

Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of CHPA Sherwyn Greaves and Chairman of the Mon Repos – La Reconnaissance NDC, Ayube Mohamed also attended the event.

