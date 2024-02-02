$60M approved for the construction of bridges in Region Four

The sum of $60 million will be invested in constructing new bridges along the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara, aiming to improve connectivity and benefit thousands of residents.

The Committee of Supply approved the allocated sum during the deliberations of the Budget 2024 estimates on Thursday evening.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag said that the bridges will be constructed at Mahaica and Diamond.

The type of bridges that will be built in the villages

The Opposition questioned the amount of money that would be spent on the respective bridges.

Minister replied, “The construction of the one (bridge) at Mahaica is $8 million and it will benefit over 600 residents. That is school children, teachers and parents.

“You have construction of the concrete culvert at Dazzle Housing Scheme and that is $6 million and that will benefit over 200 residents and road users,”

Minister Parag went on to say that a bridge will be constructed at Diamond at $22 million. This, she said, will benefit over 900 commuters as it will serve as a main access for the community.

An $8 million bridge will be constructed at Helena, Mahaica which will see over 500 residents including farmers having easier access to their homes and farmlands.

Additionally, bridges will also be built at First Street, Belmont, and Sixth Cross Street, Good Hope in Mahaica. They will benefit a total of 1,200 residents, especially vehicle operators and farmers.

The local government minister further explained that the bridge at Dazzle Housing Scheme will have dimensions of 18 feet by 12 feet.

Meanwhile, the one at Good Hope, Mahaica, is planned to be 20 feet by 16 feet, and the bridge at Helena in Mahaica, will be constructed with dimensions of 16 feet by 14 feet.

