61st National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming, and Track and Field Championships declared open

The 61st edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming, and Track and Field Championships were on Sunday afternoon declared open by the Prime Minister of Guyana, the Honourable retired Brigadier Mark Phillips.

The Championships which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), is being hosted at the National Track & Field Centre, Leonora, Region Three. This year, some 1600 athletes are set to compete in the various disciplines.

Delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Phillips reiterated the Government of Guyana’s commitment to improving sporting facilities throughout Guyana. He emphasised the importance of aligning academic pursuits with sports to produce well-rounded youth, who can make valuable contributions to Guyana.

He acknowledged Digicel Guyana for their sponsorship of a scholarship to the University of Guyana which will be awarded to the best performing athlete. The Prime Minister further announced that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Service will award a scholarship to the University of Guyana to the second-best performing athlete.

Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Hinterland Education Development, Marti DeSouza while delivering remarks on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, noted sports not only brings out the best in the nation’s children, but it also provides a platform for unification.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Mohammed Saddam Hussain in his remarks urged the athletes to perform their best.

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Dr Mark Lyte in brief remarks stated over the next five days, the overall is to continue the legacy of supporting and preparing the nation’s young athletes for the global stage, surpassing the achievements of previous years.

He further commended those who were instrumental in ensuring the event is a successful one.

The National Schools Cycling, Swimming, and Track and Field Championships are slated to run from November 26 to December 1, 2023. On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Cycling and Swimming events will be held at the National Park and National Aquatic Centre respectively. From November 28 to December 1, the Track and Field events will take place at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Region Three.

This year, the championships were sponsored by Banks DIH Ltd., Digicel Guyana and Impressions.

