$640M contract signed for consultancy service for Ogle to Eccles Road

The Ministry of Public Works signed a $640 million (US$3.2 million) contract with Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) Ltd for consultancy services for the construction of the Ogle to Haags Bosch, Eccles Road network.

The $21.2 billion (US$106.4 million) contract for the 7.8 kilometers, four -lane highway road was signed between the Government of Guyana and Indian company – Ashoka Buildcon Limited on June 24.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar, and H.E Dr. KJ Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana at the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Ministry’s Kingston, Georgetown office on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the signing will see the commencement of works on the East Coast- East Bank Road project.

He said the Indian supervisory firm will oversee the removal of utilities along the corridor. All the necessary engagements were held and the ministry is awaiting the firm to ensure works are done in keeping with the project’s design.

“I would hope that would be something that is swift…once we get those utilities removed the contractor can engage in actual physical works,” he said

He further noted that, “I have had the privilege as well as engaging Ashoka Buildcon Limited since the signing last Friday, and they are actively engaged in the mobilisation of equipment, and additional personnel to Guyana.”

Minister Edghill also spoke of the bilateral relations between Guyana and India, noting that the two countries have been collaborating within the confines of the laws of both states. He therefore, dispelled the notion that there is something ‘unusual’ ongoing.

The project was financed by the Indian Exim Bank. As part of the agreement, Minister Edghill clarified that the civil works for the project was confined to Indian companies, while the supervisory aspect was open to all.

Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar, M.P said the contract has a duration of 34 months. It also has a period for defects liability subsequent to the construction of the highway.

He noted that the government is pleased to collaborate with an international firm, which has worked on many large projects worldwide. He said the firm has indicated an interest in setting up a local office in Guyana, which he said, is backed by confidence in Guyana’s economy.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Dr. K.J. Srinivasa also noted that a number of Indian companies have signalled interest in investing in Guyana, and working with the people and the government for future development.

Apart from RITES, Ashoka, the contracting company for the civil works have also related their interest in setting up a local office here.

The four-lane thoroughfare will be built from the intersection of the Ogle Airstrip Road and the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara towards Haags Bosch, Eccles, East Bank Demerara. Each lane will be 3.6 meters wide, with a median, sidewalks and supporting structures. There will also be a connector to the Eccles access road.

