65 graduate from American University of Peace Studies

A total of 65 persons graduated on Saturday evening from the American University of Peace Studies, 30 of which are members of the Guyana Police Force. The batch consists of Diploma, Degree, and Master’s graduates who would have completed programmes in Forensic, General and Clinical psychology.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, who delivered the feature address, explained that the study of psychology is an emerging discipline in Guyana’s legal system, which has the potential to revolutionize the country’s approach to justice.

The study of psychology includes an examination of biological, social and environmental factors, and the ways in which these aspects of socialisation shape a person’s thoughts, ideals, principles and actions.

This microscopic view allows for comprehensive analysis and understanding of a criminal’s motivations, as well as behaviors of aggression and violence.

The AG lamented that several constraints have prevented a thorough investment and education into the intricacies of psychology and its application in Guyana’s legal system.

“As a people, we have not paid the type of attention we should have to issues like psychology. The reasons are manifold. Paramount among them is the fact that we were not oriented that way. We were not educated that way. The historical evolution of our people, the process that we have endured did not allow for the exposures to concepts like psychology,” he noted.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall addressing the audience

He continued, “We are now economically and financially better than we were before, and we now have greater access to learning,”

As a result of this, there are now multiple institutions and programmes that offer training in these areas, aside from the America University of Peace Studies. These include the University of Guyana, and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

“We have now reached the place where we have recognized the importance of psychology to the development of our society. The science that studies the human mind and its behavioral pattern is a science of utmost importance. Courses such as psychology are being incorporated in our national life at every stage,” AG Nandlall pointed out.

One of graduates receiving her certificate from a lecture at the American University of Peace Studies

The study of psychology also aims to address the root causes of many social issues, and this approach is one that is gradually becoming a key facet of Guyana’s legal framework.

The AG pointed to the restorative Justice programme, which will soon be rolled out countrywide, as part of this transition.

He urged the graduates to continue upskilling themselves in the interest of personal development, noting that the field of psychology will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Guyana’s future.

“Our greatest asset is our people, particularly our young people, and if you are now qualified to shape and influence the lives of those young people, so that they can become the model citizen that we want to create, then the government of Guyana will work with you to provide innumerable opportunities to allow you to achieve that objective,” he said.

