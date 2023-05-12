67 priority roads completed to date in Region Two

Residents in several Region Two communities are benefitting from 67 newly rehabilitated roads.

This was conveyed to the Department of Public Information (DPI) by Regional Engineer, Kawan Suchit, during an interview on Friday.

“Sixty-seven lots of the 122 roads have been completed so far in Region Two,” the engineer said.

Some of the villages include Bushlot, Charity, Reliance, Supenaam, and Zorg, amongst others. The thoroughfares received asphaltic and concreted surfaces.

One of the roads at Charity

In addition to the 122-road project for the region, Kawan said other projects are scheduled to commence later this year.

“Apart from the community road upgrading programme of the regional project, the Ministry of Public Works will also be doing other road projects later on in the year,” he disclosed.

In February, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall told the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly, that the public works ministry has since committed to construct 1,084 roads along Guyana’s coast. From that amount, a total of 261 were identified in Region Two.

One of the rehabilitated roads at Reliance

From this year’s budget, some $108 million was allotted for the construction of community roads in the region.

The construction of priority roads is part of an overarching project fostered by collaboration among the ministries of Public Works, Local Government and Regional Development, and Housing and Water.

The project will see a number of important roads across the country being identified for construction, as part of the government’s wide-reaching transformative agenda.

