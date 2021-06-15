$683M approved for extension of water service

-over 18,000 persons to access potable water

– drilling of new wells, mains to be installed

More than 18, 000 residents will soon be able to access potable water after the National Assembly approved $683.5 million for water service during a sitting Monday evening.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal said residents in 35 communities in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten are set to benefit.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal defending the allocation for the upgrade of water services

“At Yarowkabra and Grand Sand, 2000; La Parfaite Harmonie, Nismes, Sea View and Belle West, 2000; Vryheid’s Lust, Success, Montrose, Felicity, Bachelors Adventure, 2000; Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 65, Number 59, another 2000.

Swan, Dora, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Long Creek, Loo Creek, Moblissa, another 18,000,” Minister Croal said.

Some 2000 residents of Big Baiabu, Huntley, Good Faith, Number one, Number Three, Number Four, Number Eight, Number 11, Number 28, Number 29 and Number 30 villages will also access potable water when the mains are installed.

Another 6,000 residents in Moraikobai will also benefit from first-time access to clean water as the sums sought for this investment was also approved.

Minister Croal said major works must be executed to effectively serve the targeted communities.

He said there will be “installation of four-inch distribution main at Yarowkabra and Grand Sand at Soesdyke; extension of distribution networks at La Parfaite Harmonie, Nismes, Sea View and Belle West.

Installation of four-inch and six-inch distribution mains at Vryheid’s Lust, Success, Montrose, Felicity, Bachelors Adventure; installation of four-inch distribution mains in Region Six at Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 65, Number 59.”

The Ministry would also be drilling wells and building distribution networks with photovoltaic systems at Swan, Dora, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Long Creek, Loo Creek and Moblissa.

The distribution network at St Cuthbert’s Mission will also be expanded with the installation of new distribution mains to better serve persons in Regions Five and Six.

Minister Croal said the job will be executed by staff of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) as well as hired contractors. He noted that GWI is capable of functioning effectively as there is no shortage of staff.

The $683.5 million is included in the $23 billion supplementary budget presented passed in the National Assembly.