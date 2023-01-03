7,000 residents received first-time access to potable water in 2022

– GWI reports

As part of the government’s strategy to improve water access across the country, 7,000 households received first-time access to potable water in 2022.

This was announced by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, during a press briefing at the GWI Vlissingen Road boardroom on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh

“We have been able to improve access to water, which now stands at 97 per cent and importantly, we have been able to extend water supply to unserved areas across the coastal belt,” he said.

This was made possible with the commissioning of a number of wells across the country, including a number of wells on the coast to increase access to potable water.

Of these, a $141 million well was commissioned at Lusignan, one at Providence to the tune of $130 million, one at Wakenaam at a cost of $50 million and another at New Chesney, Berbice.

Residents of the hinterland also received first-time access with the commissioning of 20 water treatment systems at Aranaputa, Rupertee, Wowetta, Rupununi, Jawalla, Shulinab and Annai, among others.

“We have moved to 75 per cent access to water in the hinterland. And gradually, we will move up because our mission, our goal is to achieve 100 per cent access to water in hinterland communities and we are moving in that direction,” Baksh noted.

Also, 30 additional wells will be constructed across the hinterland in 2023, to remove the gaps that exist in accessing water.

Baksh also announced that 13 new water treatment plants will be constructed throughout this year, to the tune of some $32 billion.

Two plants at Maria’s Delight and Onderneeming are expected to provide 100 per cent water coverage for the Essequibo Coast.

New plants in Leguan in Region Two, Parika; Parfaite Harmonie and Wales in Region Three; Caledonia to Timehri, Cummings Lodge, Bachelor’s Adventure and Hope in Region Four; Bath in Region Five; and Adventure, and Tain to Number 50 Village in Region Six, will help to improve water access in other areas of the country.

Seven of those contracts, valued at a combined cost of $14.6 billion, have been signed, while the other six will go out to tender in February.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

