723 families secure land titles at Building Expo

Shanaz Fazal, a single mother of three, is one of 723 people from Regions Three and Four who now legally own their land after getting their titles at the International Building Expo on Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues, led the distribution exercise at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Having the title is important to Fazal because it helps her secure a stable future for her kids.

Allottee, Shanaz Fazal

“It means a lot. Because of family reasons, I had to be in and out of the country, and then coming back here being a single parent of three, and now I have another one on the way, it’s very difficult,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She views this as a positive development for her family, adding, “I am really thankful that I am now able to move on with something positive in life.”

The ownership document gives landowners financial freedom. They can use the titles as collateral at banks for loans to improve their homes or grow their businesses.

Aubrey Thom with his land title

Aubrey Thom, who received his land in 2016, also expressed happiness and gratitude for finally obtaining his title. He said that the legal title gives him peace of mind.

An allottee with her land title

Agreements of Sale

Three hundred people who received house lots at Two Friends Phase I on the East Coast corridor signed their sale agreements to get their title certificates.

Minister Croal urged the allottees to be patient, assuring them that the ministry is diligently working to ensure everyone is provided with their document.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents a land title to a recipient on Friday

He emphasised the substantial increase in the processing of certificates of title, noting the rise from just a few thousand to over 10,000 annually.

More than 2,000 individuals will receive their title by the end of Expo 2025.