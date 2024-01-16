$8.1B to expand ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, uniform allowance this year

– Over 205,000 students set to benefit

A total of $8.1 billion is budgeted to further advance the distribution of the government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and school uniform allowance, benefitting over 205,000 students countrywide.

This year, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has been increased to $40,000, coupled with the $5,000 uniform allowance.

A parent receiving her cash grant

Each child in the public and private school system will now receive the financial support, placing an additional sum of $1 billion into the hands of their parents.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh announced during the 2024 budget presentation in the National Assembly, on Monday.

“We will see parents of over 205,000 school children receiving the two grants totalling $9.2 billion,” the senior minister said.

In 2023, the ‘Because We Care’ cash and uniform grants benefited over 201,000 public and private school students totalling some $8.1 billion.

“In 2024, the sum of $3.1 billion is budgeted for the distribution of school grants,” Minister Singh further announced.

The distribution of cash transfers provides more support to families as well as promotes attendance and attentiveness throughout Guyana.

This undertaking along with the distribution of textbooks, the national school feeding programme, and the construction of various educational facilities will benefit many students throughout Guyana.

