$8.4B in GuySuCo subvention allocated to wages, salaries

Eighty-one per cent of the $8.4 billion allocated to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in the 2026 National Budget will go toward wages and salaries, according to Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.

During the consideration of the 2026 estimates in the Committee of Supply, the minister provided a breakdown of the allocation to questions from Opposition Members of Parliament.

Minister Mustapha said that “the total wages and salaries bill for GuySuCo is approximately $20 billion, and 81 per cent of this $8.4 billion allocation will go towards wages and salaries. The remainder will be covered by revenue generated from the sale of sugar and molasses.”

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Of the $8.4 billion allocation, eight per cent has been budgeted for fuel, two per cent for lubricants, four per cent for essential materials and supplies, and five per cent for payments to contractors.

Minister Mustapha also stated that none of the subventions is earmarked specifically for National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions, noting that such payments are expected to be made from revenue generated by sugar sales.

Meanwhile, GuySuCo has projected sugar production of 100,000 tonnes in 2026 as part of its strategic five-year plan aimed at returning the corporation to profitability.

The minister indicated that increased mechanisation, factory recapitalisation, and improved field management are key components of that effort.

The $8.4 billion allocation forms part of the government’s continued financial support to the sugar industry, which remains a significant employer and economic contributor in several rural communities across Guyana.