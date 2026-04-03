Guyana launches 60th Independence ‘Homecoming’ with grand tourism and cultural showcase

Guyana officially launched its 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations under the theme “Homecoming,” marking a major milestone in the nation’s history with a robust calendar of cultural, tourism, and heritage events.

Delivering remarks at the launch held at the Railway Courtyard on Thursday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, highlighted that the Diamond Jubilee observance is both a tribute to Guyana’s progress and a call for Guyanese worldwide to reconnect with their roots.

“At its core, the ‘homecoming’ is an invitation to reconnect, it is a call to our diaspora, to our extended Guyanese families across the world to return, to engage and to be part of this defining moment of our history,” she said.

Cultural display at the launch of Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations in Georgetown

According to the minister, the celebration comes amid continued growth in the tourism sector, with record-breaking visitor arrivals and increased international recognition in major global publications such as Bloomberg, TIME, and The New York Times.

Cultural group performing at the launching event

A key highlight of the celebrations is the return of the Guyana Festival, set for May 15–17 at the Guyana National Stadium. The event will feature heritage villages representing Guyana’s six races, along with cultural showcases, culinary experiences, and nightly entertainment.

The national calendar also includes “Taste of Guyana,” a culinary showcase celebrating local cuisine, heritage site tours, and the return of signature events that extend beyond the coast, including regional food festivals, lakeside camping activities, and riverine community showcases.

“This is a moment to reflect on our achievements in nation building, democracy, education, infrastructure, and economic development, and to recognise the value that stands out among the select nations that have reached this rare and distinguished milestone,” Prime Minister Brig. R’td. Mark Phillips said.

Prime Minister Brig. R’td Mark Phillips delivering his remarks at the launch of Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Traditional observances such as the Independence Flag Raising Ceremony and National Interfaith Service will also form part of the calendar, reinforcing national unity and reflection.

The celebrations will culminate with the highly anticipated Guyana Carnival Independence Weekend, organised in collaboration with Hits and Jams Entertainment, highlighting the growing role of public-private partnerships in advancing the country’s cultural industries.

Importantly, 2026 has been designated a year of celebration, featuring major events such as Origins, Guyana’s Fashion Festival, the One Guyana Worship Experience, and the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference later this year.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, stated that the people of Guyana “are showing the world that love and unity are the common currency of who we are inside. And that in the struggles that we have had, 60 years is a moment for us to celebrate the unity, the opportunities and where we are going as a people.”

As Guyana marks 60 years of independence, the ‘Homecoming’ celebrations aim to not only honour the nation’s heritage but also showcase its evolving identity and global appeal.