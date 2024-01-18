800 new jobs to be created via Two new call centres for Region Five

The government says it will construct two new call centres in Region Five, with the capacity to create an additional 800 jobs, thereby ensuring development.

This was announced by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during the 2024 budget presentation in the National Assembly on Monday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh while presenting in the National Assembly

Through the government’s direct investment, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector has emerged to be an employer giant creating almost 2000 jobs since the PPP/C Government resumed office in 2020.

“The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector is a major employer, creating more jobs than most other sectors in the country, in particular, jobs that are especially popular with the female workforce that provide an entry point into the world of work in a technology-based environment,” Dr Singh stated.

Since the establishment of a competitive telecommunications sector, there has been a significant reduction in the cost of bandwidth moving from US $950 per megabit of data to US $50 or lower presently, resulting in a 95 per cent reduction rate.

Last year saw the construction of four new call centres, two in the Essequibo region and two in the Berbice district.

These call centres can create 800 jobs with the potential to increase to 1,600.

Meanwhile, the Enmore and Tuschen facilities will be upgraded, each having the capacity to employ another 300 persons.

All facilities are expected to commence its operation in 2024.

Dr Singh stated that the government will continue to support the development and expansion of the industry to position Guyana as a preferred BPO destination.

