$800M awarded in road projects for Region 10

Government has awarded approximately $800 million in infrastructural projects to rehabilitate a number of roads across Region 10.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto commitment to improve the quality of community roads and implement an Urban Improvement programme countrywide.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with residents

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill spearheaded an outreach on Friday and visited a several areas throughout the region, where works are set to commence over the weekend.

He highlighted that the nature of works is the first of its kind to be carried out in the region.

“What we are doing in Linden now has never been done in Linden before. We are spending $800 million just in this phase. This is just a start, the Government isn’t running and going nowhere…. Our commitment is to bring development to all the people. We didn’t look to see how people vote; we look to see where people living,” the Minister said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with resident

Infrastructural works to be carried out:

Lot 200: Construction/Rehabilitation of Moblissa Main Road, Moblissa

Lot 201: Construction/Rehabilitation of Block 22 Main Access Road, Phase 2, Wisroc

Lot 202: Construction/Rehabilitation of Bonus Street, Amelia’s Ward

Lot 203: Construction/Rehabilitation of Canvas City Back Road, Canvas City

Lot 204: Construction/Rehabilitation of City Gates Street, Amelia’s Ward

Lot 205: Construction/Rehabilitation of Pompey Street, Christiansburg

Lot 206: Construction/Rehabilitation of Rasville Road Network, Wismar

Lot 207: Construction/Rehabilitation of 4th Corner, Amelia’s Ward

Lot 208: Construction/Rehabilitation of Water Lily Road, Wismar

Lot 209: Construction/Rehabilitation of 1st Cross Street, Silver Town, Wismar

Lot 210: Construction/Rehabilitation of 2nd Alley, Wismar

Lot 211: Construction/Rehabilitation of 3rd Alley, Wismar

Lot 212: Construction/Rehabilitation of Buckhill Side Road, Wismar

Lot 213: Construction/Rehabilitation of Wismarhill Access Road, Wismar

Lot 214: Construction/Rehabilitation of Water Treatment Plant Road, Wisroc

Lot 215: Construction/Rehabilitation of Old Kara Kara Road

Lot 216: Construction/Rehabilitation of School Circle Road, Kara Kara

Lot 217: Construction/Rehabilitation of Mathew Lane, Christiansburg

Lot 218: Construction/Rehabilitation of Self-Help Road, Amelia’s Ward

Lot 219: Construction/Rehabilitation of 4th Corner Lover’s Lane, Central Amelia’s Ward

Lot 220: Construction/Rehabilitation of Industrial Area Road, Mackenzie

Lot 221: Construction/Rehabilitation of Toucan drive

Lot 222: Construction/Rehabilitation of Spykeland Main Road, Lower Kara Kara

Lot 223: Construction/Rehabilitation of Internal Road Kwakwani

Lot 248: Rehabilitation/Construction of Speightland Back Road, Lower Amelia’s Ward, Linden

Minister Edghill highlighted that an unpriced bill of quantities will be delivered to the community by Monday. So that residents can inspect and ensure works are being done to specification.

Ongoing road works in Linden, Region Ten

The bill of quantities will provide information on the scope of works, length and dimensions.

Further, the Minister implored residents to cooperate with the contractors as the works commence.

“You got to suffer some inconveniences for a couple of days and the contractors are all aware that we have to be able to get in, get this work done quickly and get out. So, we want full cooperation from the residents,” he stated.

Ongoing road works in Linden, Region Ten

Some $15.2 billion was approved in the 2022 National Budget for the ministry’s Miscellaneous Roads Programme. Some $3 billion in supplementary funding was also recently approved in the National Assembly for the programme. This will see Guyanese from the 70 local authorities benefitting from accelerated infrastructural development.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

