822 community roads completed in Region Six since 2020 – Min. Edghill

The government has completed the construction of a total of 822 community roads in Region Six since 2020.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure during an engagement in Black Bush Polder, Region Six, on Saturday where he noted that the residents in the various communities continue to reap the benefits of these roads as they travel in comfort.

The minister said, to date, some 13.7 kilometres of the Black Bush Polder main access road has been completed, and before the end of this year, another $900 million will be expended to fund two other sections of the road.

L-R Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud at an engagement with residents of Black Bush Polder on Saturday.

“In Region Six, the government has done a tremendous amount of work to move this region out of its state of depression and neglect. President Ali has led the front in giving a vision, and providing the mechanism that has empowered people to get their lives back, to make their families happy, and to bring prosperity to all our people,” he said.

The two contracts for the main access road will cover another four kilometres so that by early 2024, some 17 kilometres of the main access road would be completed.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“We have just awarded an additional 286 roads in Region Six, and many of those roads will be done in Black Bush Polder as well,” the public works minister added.

Meanwhile, the public works minister said approximately $650 million is being expended to maintain sea and river defences, including new works in Region Six for this year.

These developments will go with similar large-scale projects set to transform the region, such as the expansion of the Corentyne Highway, from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek, into a four-lane road.

For advancement in the region’s aviation sector, Minister Edghill related that the government is mulling the construction of a municipal airport at Palmyra to accommodate the expansion happening there.

Minister Edghill formed part of a ministerial team led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on a two-day outreach to the region.

