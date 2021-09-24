$82M Fort Island stelling to spur economic activities, promote tourism

─ to be completed in December

Farming and fishing are the main economic activities on Fort Island in Region Three. With the construction of the $82 million stelling on the island, residents will be encouraged to resume activities, and get into new ventures. that will bring in an income for them

This is the view expressed by healthcare worker and resident of the Island, Preity Debideen.

Ms. Debideen made those remarks after Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, made a site visit on Thursday to check on the progress of the works. Fort Island has 95 persons and over 200 when those from the catchment areas are included, Debideen said.

Resident, Pretty Debideen

She explained that since the start of the pandemic, business has been slow. “We used to have persons selling whatsoever they planted like the fruits, vegetables and when tourists come, they would support the community,” Ms. Debideen stated.

She said with the construction of the stelling, once persons are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, businesses will restart.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works on Fort Island stelling

“When the stelling is done, persons can go out there and sell at the stelling and they (will) get a daily income… When the stelling build and if the ferry will be landing here, it would encourage more tourism. Persons would take the ferry to come here and whatever we have to sell here, you will showcase it to get it sell.

“The stelling was the backbone of Fort Island years ago where all the residents used to go out there … you used to get your cow milk and boil corn and that is what I want to bring back since we will be having a new stelling,” she said.

The old stelling at Fort Island being demolished – Feature Image

Additionally, several persons from the island are hired to work in the construction phase of the project.

Minister Edghill said the Fort Island Stelling is a new capital project which was signed over a month ago. The project is being undertaken by IB Contracting Services.

“The demolition of the dilapidated infrastructure is already in progress and the accumulation and assembling of piles for piledriving. So that is moving apace. We want to be able to get that project completed by December 15,” Minister Edghill stated.

The minister also visited other stellings including Bartica in Region Seven and Leguan in Region Three.