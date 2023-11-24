863 persons employed through labour ministry’s job bank in three years

A total of 863 persons have been gainfully employed through the Ministry of Labour’s National Job Bank initiative within the past three years.

Minister Joseph Hamilton told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday that this is part of the government’s efforts to ensure Guyanese are provided with employment opportunities through several interventions.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

“So far, we have 863 persons who were employed through the job bank…People who signed up…were able to be placed based on advertisements,” Minister Hamilton stated.

The job bank was established in March 2022 to tackle unemployment.

Any prospective employee can upload their credentials and certificates, and search and apply for job openings on the free online platform. Similarly, employers can network with possible employees through the national job bank.

This undertaking has also considered the necessity for companies and thousands of job seekers to communicate with each other without the interference of third parties.

“What we know and what I can say is that there are enough vacancies available in Guyana for persons who want to be employed,” Minister Hamilton stressed.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) continues to host seminars, career fairs, and training programmes, among other initiatives, to ensure that job seekers are also equipped to function effectively in the work environment.

Additionally, outreach events are held in several communities across Guyana to enable unemployed individuals to easily access the unit’s database and receive referrals to organisations that are hiring.

Back in September, it was highlighted that over 252 persons would have gained employment in the public and private sectors to date.

Interested persons can visit the job bank via https://www.jobs.gov.gy/.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

