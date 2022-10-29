$900M revolving fund to support forestry sector- President Ali announces

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a $900 million revolving fund to support the country’s forestry sector.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The announcement was made during a stakeholder consultation at the Guyana Forestry Commission in Kingston, Georgetown on Friday afternoon.

“We will set aside $300 million in the revolving fund from the government and Demerara Bank has agreed with me to set aside $600 million to back the $300 million. That is $900 million, the interest rate unbelievable of 4 per cent,” the president said.

President Ali stated that $900 million to be unleashed to the market will boost production to meet the demand, particularly for value-added products.

“We are very concerned about the production level and where it should be to meet our national demand,” he noted.

Through a partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Forestry Commission, a committee was set up to ensure operators and other stakeholders operate by the relevant guidelines and regulations, President Ali said.

The intervention is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to supporting the sector and ensuring its full potential is realised.

