$967.8M budgeted for corn, soya beans production this year

The government has set aside the sum of $967.8 million in 2024 to further boost the capacity of the Tacama facility which will include the installation of a conveyor system.

This aligns with Guyana’s unwavering support for the production and expansion of corn and soya beans.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh made the announcement during his 2024 budget presentation at the 71st Sitting of the National Assembly, on Monday.

“Government’s collaboration with the private sector to roll out a development programme for corn and soya bean in the intermediate savannahs has been very successful,” the senior finance minister highlighted.

Over the last three years, government spent more than $1.4 billion to develop the infrastructure within the Tacama area to meet the region’s production and cultivation goals.

Guyana is poised to become self-sufficient to produce all of its livestock feed by 2025 reducing its dependency on imports, as approximately 10,000 acres of corn and soya beans were produced in 2023.

Moreover, the cost of meat, especially poultry and other meats will be reduced tremendously.

Importantly, the production target for corn and soya bean production is 26,000 acres for the end of 2024 and 30,000 acres by the end of 2025.

The Tacama access road was completed along with the installation of the drying and storage facilities.

An access wharf at Tacama is currently under construction, with completion anticipated in 2024.

In 2023, four major private producers cultivated approximately 10,000 acres of corn and soya beans.

“I am happy to report that in 2024 three additional major investors will enter the market, and together expand cultivation to 26,000 acres,” Minister Singh further announced.

