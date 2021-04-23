$9M reinforced concrete bridge to be built at Yupukari

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall told residents of Yupukari, Region Nine, that $9 million has been earmarked to build a reinforced concrete bridge with culverts to replace one that was burnt.

Works are set to start soon. The Minister and a team of regional administration officials inspected the site on Thursday. He praised the villagers for undertaking emergency works to ensure access to the community after the previous bridge was destroyed.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and representatives of the Region Nine administration during a meeting with residents

“I would like to commend the villagers for taking the initiative to have a bridge built as well as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for putting resources towards it too. That is the kind of relationship we want to foster within the Rupununi and elsewhere in the country,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall assured residents that they would be employed for the construction of the new bridge. This approach is in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s commitment to provide job opportunities for all Guyanese and boosting village economies.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Mr. Brian Allicock thanked the Minister for addressing residents’ concerns about the roads and bridges, which have presented many challenges.

“Of course, this is our Government works, and we are so happy that the Minister came himself to see what type of works we have to put in so that we can have proper bridges for residents,” he said.

Deputy Toshao of Yupukari, Mr. Errol McGarrell, expressed similar sentiments.

“Following the recent events regarding the burnt bridge, we had planned to fix the road. However, the Minister has committed to fixing the bridge for us, which we will, and they will provide the resources to do so,” he said.

This damage to the access bridge affected travel to Lethem from Yupukari, Quatata, Marakanata and other villages.