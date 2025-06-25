Academy of Excellence student tops NGSA 2025; achieved a 100 per cent score
Tanasha Mayers of the Academy of Excellence in Region Three has topped the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), earning an extraordinary 487.88 marks and a coveted place at Queen’s College.
Her stellar performance makes her only the second student in the country’s history to achieve a perfect 100 per cent score at the national level, a rare academic feat that deserves a loud round of applause.
Coming in second was Kalissa Haimpersaud from Huist Dieren Primary, who also secured a place at Queen’s College with an impressive 487 marks.
The results were announced by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal on Wednesday.
Michaela Sammy from Stella Maris Primary, Sandhyaa Swammy from Peter’s Hall Primary and Christian Ramsay from Mae’s Under 12 Primary tied for the third position with 486.96 marks. They too secured placements at Queen’s College.
The sixth position was attained by Leah Gill from the New Guyana School with 486.91 marks.
The seventh position was shared by Asiyah Khan and Emma Khelawan with 486.13 marks.
Nine pupils, Roshini Seecharran, Khaliyah Persaud, Ziyad Mohamed, Sarah Defreitas, Knial Williams, Chloe Daniel, Katy Budhan, Safeerah Sheriff and Axela Vieira all shared the ninth position with 486.09 marks.
Below is a table depicting the regional top pupils at this year’s NGSA:
|Regional Top Student
|Name of Pupils
|Marks Obtained
|School Attained
|Region One
|Dravid Stoll
|481.4
|Bishops’ High
|Region Two
|Kalissa Haimpersaud
|487
|Queen’s College
|Region Three
|Tanasha Mayers
|487.88
|Queen’s College
|Region Four
|Sandhyaa Swammy
|486.96
|Queen’s College
|Region Five
|Safeerah Sheriff
|486.09
|Queen’s College
|Region Six
|Adore Barnwell
|486.06
|Queen’s College
|Region Seven
|Micaiah Hart
|481.3
|Bishops’ High
|Region Eight
|Pricilla Henry
|471.52
|Micobie Secondary
|Region Nine
|Gustavo Abraham
|481.45
|Bishops’ High
|Region Ten
|Fernanda Gomez
|484.31
|Queen’s College
|Georgetown
|Christian Ramsay
|486.96
|Queen’s College
NGSA pupils, Kristen Sanasie and Abel Fernandes from the New Guyana School, won this year’s Best Short Story and Best Letter, respectively.
Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing all the interventions, resources and tools required to give every child enhanced access to top-tier education.
She further emphasised, “We will work with every single child, regardless of the school they [attained], that resources will be equal across the sector, and that everyone is going to have the same opportunity. And you’re going to see that at the CSEC and CAPE results in the years to come. That is our commitment to you.”
A total of 15,784 pupils from the 11 educational districts wrote this year’s NGSA in April.
The NGSA results are available online. Parents and pupils can log onto https://exams.moegy.org/ to access the results.