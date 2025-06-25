Academy of Excellence student tops NGSA 2025; achieved a 100 per cent score 

Tanasha Mayers of the Academy of Excellence in Region Three has topped the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), earning an extraordinary 487.88 marks and a coveted place at Queen’s College.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and this year’s NGSA top pupil, Tanasha Mayers, from the Academy of Excellence

Her stellar performance makes her only the second student in the country’s history to achieve a perfect 100 per cent score at the national level, a rare academic feat that deserves a loud round of applause.

Coming in second was Kalissa Haimpersaud from Huist Dieren Primary, who also secured a place at Queen’s College with an impressive 487 marks.

The results were announced by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal on Wednesday.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Michaela Sammy from Stella Maris Primary, Sandhyaa Swammy from Peter’s Hall Primary and Christian Ramsay from Mae’s Under 12 Primary tied for the third position with 486.96 marks. They too secured placements at Queen’s College.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, along with the regional top pupils for NGSA 2025

The sixth position was attained by Leah Gill from the New Guyana School with 486.91 marks.

The seventh position was shared by Asiyah Khan and Emma Khelawan with 486.13 marks.

Nine pupils, Roshini Seecharran, Khaliyah Persaud, Ziyad Mohamed, Sarah Defreitas, Knial Williams, Chloe Daniel, Katy Budhan, Safeerah Sheriff and Axela Vieira all shared the ninth position with 486.09 marks.

Below is a table depicting the regional top pupils at this year’s NGSA:

Regional Top Student Name of Pupils Marks Obtained School Attained Region One Dravid Stoll 481.4 Bishops’ High Region Two Kalissa Haimpersaud 487 Queen’s College Region Three Tanasha Mayers 487.88 Queen’s College Region Four Sandhyaa Swammy 486.96 Queen’s College Region Five Safeerah Sheriff 486.09 Queen’s College Region Six Adore Barnwell 486.06 Queen’s College Region Seven Micaiah Hart 481.3 Bishops’ High Region Eight Pricilla Henry 471.52 Micobie Secondary Region Nine Gustavo Abraham 481.45 Bishops’ High Region Ten Fernanda Gomez 484.31 Queen’s College Georgetown Christian Ramsay 486.96 Queen’s College

NGSA pupils, Kristen Sanasie and Abel Fernandes from the New Guyana School, won this year’s Best Short Story and Best Letter, respectively.

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing all the interventions, resources and tools required to give every child enhanced access to top-tier education.

She further emphasised, “We will work with every single child, regardless of the school they [attained], that resources will be equal across the sector, and that everyone is going to have the same opportunity. And you’re going to see that at the CSEC and CAPE results in the years to come. That is our commitment to you.”

A total of 15,784 pupils from the 11 educational districts wrote this year’s NGSA in April.

The NGSA results are available online. Parents and pupils can log onto https://exams.moegy.org/ to access the results.