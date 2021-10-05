Acting President Phillips and Mayor Narine hold fruitful talks

-A representative from the M&CC to be added to Covid-19 Task Force

Acting President, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips held a fruitful meeting with Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine and his deputy Alfred Mentore yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

During the discussions, Mayor Narine requested that a representative from the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) sit on the National Covid-19 Task Force and the Acting President, who is the head of the Task Force, agreed.

Prime Minister, Mayor of GT and Deputy Mayor

Stemming from the talks were also discussions on issues relating to the Guyana Power and Light and about the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) playing a greater role with the M&CC. Deputy Mayor Mentore noted that the CDC would help in the fight against Covid-19 while it can also support the city council in other areas.

The acting President said that the discussions were productive and would help to amplify the cooperation between the Central Government and Local Government, more so because of the high level of activities that take place in the capital city and the number of Government buildings that are located there.

“This was a welcomed courtesy call…we are co-located in the city.”

The Senior Government Official, who is the elected Prime Minister of Guyana, said that the City’s mayor and his team now have a second avenue to reach Central Government along with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Both parties indicated their interest in having follow-up meetings.