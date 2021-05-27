Administering of second dose Sputnik V vaccine deferred – Health Ministry

–shipment delayed

The Ministry of Health has announced that it is deferring the administration of the second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine following a delay in the shipment of the Russian made vaccines.

The Ministry in a statement today, said second doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines continue to be administered across the country. Those persons who are due to receive their second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are being urged to come forward to take their jabs as scheduled in their vaccination cards.

Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between June 1 and 30, are urged to come forward now.

The recommendation for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is between eight and 12 weeks after the first dose. The Ministry is advising those who are scheduled for a second dose to come forward anytime earlier, within four weeks of the scheduled date in their vaccination cards.

Persons who are due to receive their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, are advised that this vaccine can be taken between four and 12 weeks.

The Ministry says those persons whose scheduled time is up for the second dose of this vaccine, can wait for up to an additional eight weeks. The Ministry expects the second doses to arrive in Guyana shortly and will advise the public as soon as the vaccines arrive.

It is assuring individuals that no one will receive their second dose later than the recommended time.

The Ministry of Health continues to administer the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccines at vaccination centres countrywide.