Advanced model farm to be established for differently-able persons

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to construct a technologically advanced model farm at Mon Repos along the East Coast of Demerara that will be managed by differently-abled persons.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during his outreach in Region Six on Saturday last.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing residents and farmers during an outreach in Region Six

He said the undertaking forms part of the government’s strategy to implement initiatives that benefit all sections of society.

“We have already cleared the lands…They will now build out that farm there for [differently abled] persons…. in our country. They will have a profit coming out of that farm and would be able to earn to enhance their livelihoods. That is the kind of advancement that we are making in this sector,” Minister Mustapha explained.

The innovative agricultural venture will provide differently abled people with an opportunity to earn an income and gain access to sustainable and integrated farming practices.

A section of the model farm at Fort Wellington in Region Five

The model farm will feature essential components including a storage room, shade house, cattle pen, composting house, feed formulation, other pens for small ruminants and black giant chickens, and electrical and water supply networks.

Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is playing a key role in the implementation of the model farm.

This project follows the success of the first model farm in Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice which was commissioned in September 2023, benefitting farmers and youths across the Mahaica- Berbice district.

High-tech model farms will also be constructed in other regions nationwide, as part of the government’s commitment to modernising the agriculture sector, fostering sustainability, and ensuring food security.

The model farm commissioned at Fort Wellington in Region Five last year

Meanwhile, the IICA is partnering with Guyana to transform the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) at Mon Repos into a Centre of Excellence.

The US$500,000 project aims to provide new training programmes and technologies to local and regional agriculturists.

Minister Mustapha further highlighted the ongoing hydroponics projects in Regions Two, Five, and Ten.

These projects are progressing smoothly and will be managed by young people when completed.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

