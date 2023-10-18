Advancing drainage systems, mega projects part of agri modernisation plan

The government will be allocating some $26 billion to ensure the advancement of drainage and irrigation systems across the country, as part of its modernisation efforts.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the recent agri symposium hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

“We have seen investment in the agriculture sector increase by 150 per cent in the last three years. This year alone we will have $26 billion allocated to ensure that we…develop the D and I systems in our country.

“Although we are putting so much investment in canals, pump stations and ensuring that farmers have better drainage and irrigation, what we will be doing this year, is we will start the construction of mega projects,” the minister posited.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

One of the mega projects includes the construction of the Hope-like canal along the East Coast of Demerara.

Additionally, Minister Mustapha said the CARICOM Ministerial taskforce is looking at a new product that will help farmers to insure their crops during severe climatic conditions. This plan, he said, is moving swiftly.

Further, minister Mustapha noted, “The government has allocated $786 million for storage facility, wharf construction, and cultivation expansion.”

He also disclosed that the administration is still in talks to co-invest in a number of new areas. “In the livestock industry, the government is proposing some co-investment in areas such as a sausage plant, and chicken nugget facilities, and a protein plant for aquaculture,” he highlighted.

