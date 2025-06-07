AFC promises health reform while PPP/C Gov’t is delivering

– Six new hospitals to be commissioned soon – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has dismissed the Alliance for Change’s (AFC) latest promise of “complete health reform,” describing it as lip service made in the face of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s ongoing delivery of tangible healthcare improvements.

Despite losing two terms to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has invested heavily in health infrastructure, training, and equipment to decentralise services and improve access across all regions.

An internal view of the modern health facility

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo noted that under the current PPP/C Administration, six of the 12 new regional hospitals are set to be commissioned soon.

The six hospitals are located at Anna Regina, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three; Diamond and Enmore, Region Four; Bath, Region Five and Skeldon, Region Six.

The modern state-of-the-art Diamond Regional Hospital will be commissioned over the weekend

On Sunday, the government will officially open the brand-new Diamond Regional Hospital.

“We came in under those circumstances [but] we reopened the country [and] we kept our people safe. Then, we crafted a plan … and right now, we have 12 new public hospitals that are under construction across this country – that will change health care,” he stated.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The Diamond facility is being constructed under a partnership with China’s Sinopharm International. It forms part of a broader $37.2 billion initiative.

All of these institutions will have 24-hour Accident and Emergency, 24-hour labs, a suite of imaging services including ultrasound, digital X-Ray and CT scans, along with operating theatres and more, thereby eliminating long hours of travelling to access quality care.

This facility is one of 12 that will become operational by the year 2028

Alongside these major facilities, the government has injected significant investments to improve healthcare delivery for residents residing in hinterland communities with hospitals being constructed at Moruca, Region One; Kamarang, Region Seven; Kato, Region Eight and Lethem, Region Nine.

The government is not only focusing on infrastructure, but is investing in smaller initiatives like universal healthcare vouchers, eye testing vouchers and cervical testing for women.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health is implementing an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to modernise its healthcare delivery and improve patient care.

“All of these programmes are being done now,” the vice president said, referring to the projects initiated under the current government.

“But what are they [the AFC] offering? Complete health reform. It looks good. They would probably take somebody’s brochure from some other country, change the name, and then hand it to the electorate,” he said.

These investments are part of a broader health transformation plan outlined in the 2020-2025 PPP/C manifesto, and are already being implemented.

Soon, Guyana aims to become a major hub for modern healthcare services owing to strategic investments facilitated by the government over the years.