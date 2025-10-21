AG criticises baseless elections case

Despite a strong rebuke from the Appellate Court’s judgment in the Krystal Fisher (Plaintiff) vs the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), those pursuing the case appear undeterred.

Chancellor of Judiciary (ag), Madam Justice Roxanne George, Chief Justice (ag), Navindra Singh, and Justices of Appeal, Rishi Persaud and Hareshwar Harnanan, in their ruling, described the case as “unmeritorious, an abuse of the court and completely baseless.”

AG and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Speaking on his weekly “Issues in the News” podcast, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, emphasised that such language from the judiciary is uncommon and signals the court’s strong disapproval.

He noted that the Plaintiff has already incurred legal costs amounting to $4 million, and warned that continued litigation could result in even greater financial exposure.

The minister stated that he is unaware of the plaintiff’s exact identity, but indicated that the individual is believed to be from Region Nine and possibly a member of the Amerindian community.

He expressed concern that those behind the legal challenge are using Fisher as a front, disregarding the financial burden being placed on her. Should the matter proceed to Guyana’s apex court, Minister Nandlall said the cost could escalate into millions, with Fisher ultimately responsible for payment.

The AG revealed that his chambers intend to make a representation, requesting that Fisher’s attorney bear personal responsibility for any further costs.

“I say that to say, hurriedly, in their quest to seek publicity, published in the press that they have filed an appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice,” the minister affirmed.

“So, they want to say, and want the public to know, that they are appealing. Let me say, expectedly, the documents filed at the CCJ were incompetently filed and incompetently done. So, they couldn’t get their appeal right,” AG Nandlall said.

Meanwhile, the AG noted that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has responded to the petition, indicating the documents filed were defective. He further criticised the move as being done with impunity, emphasising that the Leader of the political party involved is a lawyer.