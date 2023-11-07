AG Nandlall calls for closer collaboration in addressing border controversy

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has called for closer collaboration among national stakeholders in addressing Guyana’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly on Monday, the Attorney General recounted the history of this longstanding border controversy.

The AG pointed out that for some 63 years, Venezuela demonstrated adherence to and endorsement of the 1899 Arbitral Award, even dubbing it a ‘victory’ in demarcating the boundaries between the two countries.

“For more than six decades after the 1899 Award was delivered, Venezuela treated the Award as a final settlement of the matter: it consistently recognised, affirmed, and relied upon the 1899 Award as “a full, perfect, and final” determination of the boundary with British Guiana,” he noted.

The AG highlighted that Venezuela was given ample opportunity to justify and substantiate its claims that the 1899 Arbitral Award, and subsequently the 1966 Geneva Agreement were null and void but failed to provide any documentary evidence.

According to the AG, Venezuela’s referendum, slated for December 3, 2023, will compromise the court proceedings underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and this warrants an intervention by the court.

“Every Court has a duty to protect the integrity of its processes and proceedings against it. In short, it has an inherent and unmitigated duty to prevent its process from abuse,” he said.

Along this vein, it is imperative that all stakeholders remain united.

Guyana’s application to the International Court of Justice requests that the court affirm that the 1899 Award is valid and binding upon Guyana and Venezuela.

Venezuela’s referendum seeks to obtain support for its decision to formally annex and integrate the Essequibo Region into Venezuela.

The Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly saw government and opposition members of parliament uniting for the collective affirmation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the denouncement of Venezuela’s referendum.

