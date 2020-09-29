AG Nandlall calls on Region Four RDC to serve the people well

—Gov’t committed to lending support

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall has called on newly sworn-in Councillors of the Region Four Regional Democratic (RDC) to make the most of the opportunity given to them to serve the people.

The Attorney General was delivering remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Bladen Hall Multilateral School on Monday.

The AG told the councillors that the RDC is an important part of the country’s democratic equation and that the government stands ready to lend support where necessary.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall delivers his charge at the swearing-in of the Region Four RDC. Vice-Chairman Samuel Sandy and Regional Chairman Daniel Seeram (seated centre)along with the regional councillors Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall and Regional Chairman, Mr. Daniel Seeram sharing a light moment at the swearing-in ceremony.

“I want to assure you that our Government is committed to moving our country forward in governing Guyana for the benefit of all its people and you are an important partner in that process. At the level of Central Government, you will have all the support possible so that you can discharge your agenda faithfully, an agenda that is directed to the development of Guyana,” AG Nandlall said.

The AG said the Councillors must put their political differences aside and co-operate for the benefit of the people to effectively deliver to the people of the region.

“The political rivalry is now behind us, and our singular responsibility now is to take this region and guide it to developmental waters,” he said.

The Attorney General advised the Councillors to learn about their roles so they could serve their constituency well.

He also reminded them that having taken the oath it is now their responsibility to deliver to the best of their abilities. He said the Government hopes that those charged with delivering the mandate would keep that in mind.

During the internal elections, APNU/AFC’s Messrs. Daniel Seeram and Samuel Sandy were elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the RDC, respectively. The Region Four RDC comprises 35 Councillors. The APNU/AFC holds 20 seats, the PPP/C 14, and Change Guyana, one. Change Guyana did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.