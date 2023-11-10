AG Nandlall cautions against irresponsible publications related to border controversy

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has urged Guyanese and other stakeholders to desist from ‘irresponsible’ publications relating to the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy on social media.

The attorney general made the call during his contribution to the motion to affirm Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the denouncement of Venezuela’s referendum, which was passed during the extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly on Monday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC

According to the Attorney General, negligent statements or publications on social media will only increase tensions between the two countries due to the longstanding border controversy.

“Be careful with what you say and do, particularly on social media…While we must stand strong in the expression of our patriotism, we must not commit acts which can be viewed as provocative,” the minister underscored.

He also urged the Guyanese population to treat refugees coming from the South American country with respect and dignity.



“They are here simply to pursue a better life,” Minister Nandlall underlined.

The Government of Guyana stands resolute in its position that the final and binding solution to the decades-old controversy is through judicial means in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



However, Venezuela has rejected this solution and has designated December 3, 2023, for a controversial referendum, which includes questions relating to the creation of a new Venezuelan state in Guyana’s Essequibo region.



Guyana officially filed a request to the ICJ for provisional measures that would block the Venezuelan government from proceeding with the referendum. The ICJ has set November 14 for hearings on these measures.

