Agri Investment forum, expo to see participation of 13 major donor agencies

─ 250 exhibitors on board

More than a dozen donor agencies have indicated their interest in participating in Guyana’s premier Agriculture Investment Forum and expo, set to open at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Thursday.

Updating the media today, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said the agencies will participate in a round table discussion on the afternoon of the opening day.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha M.P.

“We have a number of donor agencies, the first day will be a round table discussion and to look around the Caribbean to see what kind of project they can embark on. We have over 12 of those already indicating their interest in coming to participate firstly in the donor roundtable,” he told the press conference.

The minister said the donor agencies will work directly with CARICOM countries to discuss their options and interests.

One of the booths set up for the Expo

Meanwhile, some 250 exhibitors have so far registered to participate in the event. Minister Mustapha said the interest in the inaugural event is tremendous.

“The response both locally and overseas has been overwhelming with all booth space booked. Over 250 exhibitors have already registered to exhibit their produce, both international, regional and local exhibitors,” he said.

The minister said the exhibition will showcase every aspect of agriculture including live animals, agricultural machinery and aquaculture.

Also, some 82 local agro-processors will be showcasing “diverse quality agricultural product, supporting system and the vast potential to reduce the regional food import bill and the realisation of the 25 by 2025 programme,” Minister Mustapha added.

Preparations in final stages for Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

He added that the forum and expo will allow countries to identify constraints and actions required to transform the region’s agriculture food system.

“The three-day event will provide an opportunity for potential investors to contribute to food and nutrition security, with a view to identifying specific areas in which investment is needed to overcome existing structural and operational challenges.”

Further, this much anticipated event will also see partners and investors discussing and showcasing collective opportunities to reduce the rising of food import bills, and stimulate investments in the agriculture sector.

The three-day event will begin with an opening ceremony at the National Cultural Centre, after which, the expo will be opened to the public from 14:00 hours at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

It will continue over the next two days with discussions from potential investors and stakeholders on new and emerging opportunities in CARICOM agriculture, as well as focusing on youths and gender in the sector.

The inaugural forum and expo is being hosted by the Government of Guyana and the CARICOM Secretariat under the theme, “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

