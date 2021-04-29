Agri. Ministry signs close to $400 million in contracts

– contractors urged to provide products and services within contractual timeframe

The Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday inked close to GY $400 million in contracts to enhance the services of its agencies and improve the lives of citizens across the country.

During a simple ceremony, 12 contracts were signed between five agencies, which fall under the Ministry’s purview and seven companies for the supply of machinery, procurement of pumps and the construction of bridges in different parts of the country. Contracts were also signed for the provision of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), refrigerated trucks, and infrastructural upgrades to the Satyadeo Sawh Aquaculture Station.

General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc. signed two contracts totaling $151,535,640 for the procurement of mobile pumps and the supply of two engines for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). GSK Excavation Services Inc. was also awarded a contract totaling $36,804,275 for the construction of a control structure and revetment at Kamuni in Region Three, which also forms part of the NDIA’s 2021 capital projects.

A representative from Farm Supplies Limited (left) along with the Acting GM for MMA-ADA while signing a contract

N&S Engineering and General Construction was awarded three contracts for the construction of a check structure at the Burma main drain for $12,156,144, and the construction of two reinforced concrete bridges, one at Yankee, Mahaica, and the other at Basket Plimper, Mahaicony for $14,053,872 and $13,138,944 respectively. Farm Supplies Limited has been contracted to supply one long-reach excavator at a cost of $64,000,000. Those contracts form part of the budgeted projects for the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA) 2021 capital expenditure.

Marics & Company Limited was contracted by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) to supply and deliver one specialised vehicle for disease and animal treatment, at a cost of $9,396,878.

Doodnauth Construction and Supplies was awarded a contract totaling $39,912,372 by the Fisheries Department for the construction of concrete ponds, a fence as well as road works at the Satyadeo Sawh Aquaculture Station.

CFO, Denzil Roberts (right) and the representative from Doodnauth Construction and Supplies while signing the contract for works to be carried out

Marics & Company Limited signed a contract for the supply of three new all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) at a sum of $5,950,800, Automobile Power Products inked a contract to supply 13 motorcycles at a contract sum of $3,185,000, and Ideal Auto Inc. was contracted to supply two new refrigerated trucks at a cost of $19,380,000. These vehicles will be used to improve the extension and other services of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC).

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha said with agriculture being one of the most important sectors in the country, several interventions had to be implemented, which ultimately resulted in the signing of several contracts.

“With the passage of the budget, we now have a number of programs to implement during the course of the year in order to get going with our work program. We are heading into the second quarter of the year and it is important for us to ensure these works are completed in a timely manner. We’ve had some very bad experiences in the past with contractors not completing the projects within the stipulated time frame. Only recently, I’m sure by now all of you would be aware of the situation that occurred in Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara where a contractor was awarded a contract since 2017 and still hasn’t completed it. I’m hoping that by signing these contracts today, we can work together to form a partnership and deliver excellent service to our citizens. You’ve all expressed an interest to supply these goods and services and as a Ministry, we have to ensure these projects are executed to enhance the lives of the people of this country,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

The Minister also said the products and services provided are seen as critical. He told contractors that they should work to meet their contractual obligations within the given timeframe as the Ministry does not plan to extend any contract period.

“The equipment that you have to supply is very important the works are critical so I’m hoping that you will put your best efforts forward to have them done within the given timeframe. We do not desire to have any of these contract periods extended and we’ll also be monitoring the execution of these works to ensure they are done according to the required specifications,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha (second right) hands over the contract document to one of the contractors that will be executing works for the NDIA and other ministry’s office