Agri. Ministry signs over $6.6M in contracts to improve D&I, agro-processing capabilities in Region 9

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday signed seven contracts totaling $665,706,092 for a number of works to be carried out aimed at improving the agriculture sector.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed a contract with Roopan Ramoutar Investments for the construction of a pump station at Greenwich Park/Barnwell area on the East Bank of Essequibo to the tune of $597,851,578. This project which is expected to be completed in twelve months will see the construction of two 100 cusec module pump station units inclusive of an R.C. sump, a structural steel pump house, the supply and installation of pump units as well as all ancillary works. The project also entails the construction of a steel sheet pile revetment and the rehabilitation of the drainage system.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

As part of the Rural Agricultural Infrastructure Development (RAID) project, the ministry signed a contract with R Persid Construction for the construction of a processing facility at the President’s College totaling $14,917,414. This project aims to provide a facility in which there is an enhanced capability to provide higher volumes and quality of chicken and vegetable products in accordance with international safety standards.

Minister Mustapha along with other ministry officials and contractors during the signing exercise

“We are approaching the end of our project cycle and I want to encourage contractors to ensure you follow all the guidelines and abide by all the clauses in your contracts so that at the end of the project, we can have quality work and complete them on time. Some of these contracts that will be signed this afternoon are multi-year contracts, meaning that they will roll over to next year. Our officers will be monitoring these works closely,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that for 2021, the ministry through the NDIA signed contracts for the construction of four pump stations in critical areas across the country. This, he added, shows the emphasis that the government is placing on the drainage system.

Representative of Roopan Ramoutar Investment (left) and NDIA, Deputy CEO Dave Hicks while signing for the construction of the pump station at Greenwich Park, EBE

Contracts were signed for the construction of an asphaltic drying floor at Lesbeholden to the tune of $15,329,475, the construction of an access road, bridge, and fence at Garden of Eden to the tune of $22,316,418, the supply and delivery of agro-processing equipment for Region Nine to the tune of $6,508,505, and the procurement of 40 cassava mills for agro-processors in Region Nine to the tune of $2,800,000.