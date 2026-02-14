Agriculture boost for Region Ten under 2026 Budget

Agricultural development in Region Ten is set to receive a major boost under the 2026 National Budget, beginning with the refurbishment of the Regional Agriculture Office and several other key initiatives.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, outlined the planned investments while responding to agriculture-related questions from Opposition Member Sharma Solomon.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, appeared in the Committee of Supply late into Thursday night

Among the projects to be undertaken this year are two farm-to-market access road upgrades. One will be executed at West Watooka at a cost of $13 million, opening up 25 acres of farmland for cultivation and benefiting over 250 farmers and residents.

A similar road upgrade will be done at Lower Kara Kara, Block 42, for $13 million, providing access to 15 acres of farmland for about 50 farmers.

Minister Manickchand also announced the construction of poultry pens at Linden Foundation Secondary, New Silver City Secondary, and Wismar Christianburg Secondary. The $3 million initiative aims to provide students with hands-on agricultural experience as part of their School-Based Assessments (SBAs), benefiting more than 500 students.

Additionally, the Regional Agriculture Office at Christiansburg will be refurbished at a cost of $8.9 million, enhancing services for over 18,000 farmers and improving working conditions for more than 30 staff members.

To strengthen field operations, a double-cab 4×4 pickup valued at approximately $8 million will be procured to support monitoring and evaluation activities across the Intermediate Savannahs and Linden.

The office will also be modernised with new equipment, including a smart board, desktop computers, office chairs, CCTV cameras, heavy-duty projectors, double-drawer desks, and a biometric time clock — all aimed at improving staff productivity and efficiency.

Minister Manickchand emphasised that the government’s development agenda seeks to diversify the economy rather than rely solely on the oil and gas sector.

She noted that Guyana remains unique in its ability to produce sufficient food across every major food group, a success she attributed to deliberate and sustained agricultural policies that have made farming more attractive to citizens.

“We have seen a major shift in public perception toward farming,” she said. “Farmers from Region Ten, including many women, are producing impressive quantities of high-quality crops for the market. This progress has earned Guyana recognition internationally and reinforces the government’s focus on agriculture as a national priority.”