Agriculture equipment, sports gear delivered to Region One migrants

Over the weekend, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai and a team journeyed to Farm Core, located in Region One (Barima – Waini), where she delivered agriculture equipment and sports gear to migrants.

“[And] we brought some books for the children, so now that you have a small lesson, you can also use the books to teach the children to read,” Minister Sukhai said during the handing over.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

The sports gear will allow the children to partake in recreational activities as they adapt to their new home in Guyana.

The government will also be providing transportation. “This year we put in for the boat and engine. We’re going to buy you a boat and an engine by mid-year, say June or July, you’ll get a boat and engine, and sein,” the Amerindian affairs minister disclosed.

Government has been supporting these migrants since its assumption to office and has since established a high-level task force to address the migrant issue.

Additionally, in 2021, government restored the multi-agency coordinating committee to address the influx of Venezuelan migrants.

The committee is co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

