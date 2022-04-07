Agriculture Minister, Foreign Secretary to meet with Guyanese Diaspora in Suriname

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud are scheduled to visit Suriname on April 9, 2022. The purpose of their visit is part of the Government of Guyana’s initiative to meet with members of the Guyanese Diaspora and update them on developments in Guyana and opportunities for those who are seeking to return as well as to foster closer ties between Guyana and Suriname in areas including trade and agriculture.

