Agriculture Ministry’s Farmers’ Market deemed a massive success

-consumers benefit from farm-fresh, agro-processed commodities at reduced prices

-similar activities to be hosted across the country

Today, consumers from villages and communities along the East Coast of Demerara corridor were the first to benefit from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Day.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha along with some of the farmers from Region One who benefited from the flood relief grant

The highly anticipated event, which was held at the Lusignan Market Tarmac, served as a one-stop shop for persons looking to purchase farm-fresh produce at a minimal cost.

Farmers who usually sell their produce to middlemen who then sell to market and shop vendors traveled from as far as Mahaicony to take advantage of selling their produce directly to the consumers. This way, both the farmers and the consumers were able to benefit from better prices.

While commenting on the objective and successes of the market day, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said the activity served to assist consumers with cushioning the high cost of basic commodities, all while granting them access to farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

A happy consumer who purchased some ducklings that were on sale at the farmers’ market

“This is one of the measures that the PPP/C Government has put in place to assist both the farmers and the consumers. We spoke about this in the budget and we are already implementing it. We will be hosting similar activities across the country so consumers can rest assured that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of Guyana will continue to implement measures to help them to cushion the high cost of these items. Our farmers are producing but sometimes they too are not able to benefit from the best prices for their produce. So when we organize these activities, both the farmers and the consumers stand to benefit from the direct link to the market. The response has been tremendous and persons can rest assured that this will not be a one-off activity. We will be hosting similar activities in every part of the country from as early as next week. These activities will also be done simultaneously so you may find farmers’ markets happening in Region Two and Region Six at the same time,” Minister Mustapha said.

One farmer from Mahaicony Creek who was at the farmers’ market said that he was happy to be a part of the activity. The cash crop farmer noted that the turnout was tremendous, adding that he will be taking advantage of other market days in the future.

Jasmaine Payne, a teacher who traveled from Buxton to benefit from the reduced prices, said the exercise had a wider variety of products than she would see when she visited the regular market during the week. While relating her experience, Payne said that prices were very affordable and thanked the government for implementing the initiative.

During his 2022 Budget presentation, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh disclosed that the government will be hosting monthly farmers’ markets across the country to help farmers find ready markets for their produce and help consumers benefit from the price advantage of buying directly from the farmer.

In addition to farm-fresh commodities, consumers were also able to purchase a variety of agro-processed commodities at reduced prices.

Some of the products that were on sale included tomatoes, plantains, pumpkins, coconuts, passion fruits, eggs, pork, chicken, mutton, cow’s milk, celery, sweet potatoes, eddoes, coconut oil, plantain flour, and a wide range of sauces and spices.